Analysts Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Target Price at $171.50

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

Several analysts have commented on A shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $134.57 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

