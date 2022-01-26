Analysts Issue Forecasts for Conn’s, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

CONN opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $737.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.48. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

