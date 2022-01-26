Analysts Expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Shares of RYAN opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $41.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

