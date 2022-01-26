Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Outset Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.44) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. 5,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,731. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $644,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,974,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,575,177 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after buying an additional 610,010 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after buying an additional 297,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

