Analysts Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,931,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.00. 76,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,434. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

