Analysts Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post sales of $114.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.80 million. Euronav posted sales of $111.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $352.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.79 million to $376.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $731.76 million, with estimates ranging from $647.51 million to $830.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of EURN traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. 1,211,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,984. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

