Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after buying an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after buying an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after buying an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Welltower by 148.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after buying an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

