Analysts Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.42. 74,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 24.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 114.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 325,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 173,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 68,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

