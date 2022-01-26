Analysts Anticipate Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. Hudson Technologies posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudson Technologies.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $60.65 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:HDSN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.41. 3,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,656. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 253.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

