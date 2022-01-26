Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce $2.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $920.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.22. 93,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.37. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

