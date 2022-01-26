Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.30. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Brunswick by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $117.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

