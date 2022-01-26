Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Given a C$1.30 Price Target at Raymond James

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) received a C$1.30 price target from Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.34% from the company’s previous close.

TSE ANX traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.59. 19,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Anaconda Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.12 million and a PE ratio of -19.67.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Anaconda Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaconda Mining news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,000 shares in the company, valued at C$329,000. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 416,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,560.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

