Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 6% Higher

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.42. 688,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,811,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRS. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Amyris alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after buying an additional 10,873,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after buying an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after buying an additional 1,811,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 945.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,663,000 after buying an additional 1,583,392 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $23,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.