Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.

APH stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 113,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

