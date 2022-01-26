Amia Capital LLP Acquires 92,500 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Amia Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises 0.4% of Amia Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TME opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

