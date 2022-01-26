American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.85

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 18949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,822 shares of company stock worth $3,267,481. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in American Well by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in American Well by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 619,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 116,727 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in American Well by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 92,206 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Well by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

