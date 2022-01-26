American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Mizuho

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.03.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.