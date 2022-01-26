American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $176.25 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

