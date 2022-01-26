American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.79. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

