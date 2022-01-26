American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.78.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

