American Century Companies Inc. Sells 678,060 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 678,060 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Teladoc Health worth $20,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after acquiring an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. TheStreet cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

