American Century Companies Inc. Sells 131,693 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.53% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INN. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INN opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.53. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

