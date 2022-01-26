American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3,533.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,069 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Alaska Air Group worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 69,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALK opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 326.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

