American Century Companies Inc. Has $20.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $20,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

NYSE IPG opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

