American Century Companies Inc. Has $16.50 Million Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.35% of PDC Energy worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 223,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,874 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.37 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

