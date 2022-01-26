American Century Companies Inc. Buys 228,238 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1,563.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of East West Bancorp worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $91.69. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

