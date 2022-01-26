American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 92,960 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of Macy’s worth $17,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Macy’s by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Macy’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on M shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

