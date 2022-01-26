Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE AEE opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.