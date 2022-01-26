Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ameren were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.64.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

