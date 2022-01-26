Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 10.5% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,368.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

