Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is Lavaca Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 0.5% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,250,000 after buying an additional 736,625 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

