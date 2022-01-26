Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after purchasing an additional 846,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after acquiring an additional 863,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

