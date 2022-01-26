Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.01.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.
