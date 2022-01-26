AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:JWN opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.
In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
