AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

