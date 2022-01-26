AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,725 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,935 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONTO opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

