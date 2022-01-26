AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,892 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,477,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,129 shares of company stock worth $7,665,514. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALRM stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $107.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.