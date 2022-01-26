AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 5,923 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 147.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 334.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 432,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,787,000 after purchasing an additional 300,370 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 76.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 183,341 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,741,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 115.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 74,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.635 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

