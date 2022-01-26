Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Doyle Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

GOOGL traded up $63.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,602.27. The stock had a trading volume of 43,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,487. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,797.28 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,853.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,809.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

