Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,891,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,785. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

