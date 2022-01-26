Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 300,888 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $556,642.80.

On Friday, December 17th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 85,706 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $162,841.40.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 94,910 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $171,787.10.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $325,340.73.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12.

AESE stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.