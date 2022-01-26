Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Moelis & Company worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after purchasing an additional 230,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 162,381 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,830,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

NYSE:MC opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.