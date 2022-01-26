Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.