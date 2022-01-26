Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.20% of Holly Energy Partners worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEP. Blackstone Inc increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 202,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 470,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 109,042 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

HEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

