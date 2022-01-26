Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Kornit Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 114,902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,016,000 after buying an additional 995,964 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 431,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 360,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,850,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of KRNT opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 224.30 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.72.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

