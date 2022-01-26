Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,974,948 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.97% of RealReal worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after purchasing an additional 160,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,574 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 633,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RealReal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in RealReal by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REAL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

REAL stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.54. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $33,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,906 shares of company stock worth $3,953,847. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

