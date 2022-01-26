Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,718 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,718 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $12,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

