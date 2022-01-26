Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,770 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.42% of Navient worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,739 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

NAVI stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

