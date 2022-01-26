Alliance Global Partners Cuts Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target to $1.40

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 281.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

MOTS opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.42. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Motus GI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

