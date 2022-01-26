Alliance Data Systems (ADS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Data Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

