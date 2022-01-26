Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 40.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the period.

ATI stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

