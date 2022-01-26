Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Lowered by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Align Technology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $467.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $606.42 and a 200-day moving average of $647.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.09 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $717.69.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

